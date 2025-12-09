Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been known to unleash a strong quote from time to time, and the defending Super Bowl champion’s take on how he must respond to a gut-wrenching 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was no exception.

Hurts was clear after the Eagles’ third straight loss. While he did not sugarcoat the quality of his play, he also chose to embrace the challenge ahead of him.

“At the end of the day, it's all about your response to it…,” Hurts told reporters after the game. “It definitely stings, but how do you respond? And that's the only way I know how to look at it.”

The 27-year-old signal caller surrendered four interceptions in the loss and also fumbled. All told, Hurts was only able to complete 21 of 40 passes for 240 yards and no touchdowns.

“The ‘we’ — I look at it, it’s ‘I,’” Hurts told Zach Berman of The Athletic. “It starts with me, how I play, how I lead, and my ability to go out there and figure it out,” Hurts said after the first four-interception game of his career. “There’s no excuses.”

Despite a disastrous offensive showing, the Eagles had a chance to win the game in overtime after the Chargers could only muster a field goal. Tony Jefferson intercepted Hurts at the 1-yard line to end the game in stunning fashion.

“I don’t know what the numbers were,” Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said. “In my opinion, when we got the ball back in overtime, and I got Jalen Hurts as my quarterback, I got all the confidence we’re going to win the football game. Sometimes, it doesn’t work. …This doesn’t change anything.”

Hurts and the Eagles are now 8-5 on the season. They will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.