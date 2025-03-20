When the Boston Celtics traded Robert Williams III in the deal that got them Jrue Holiday in October of 2023, the center/power forward was supposed to instantly become a key member of the new-look Portland Trail Blazers. Instead, he has played 26 total games for the franchise. Injuries continue to define his career, with Williams' latest setback effectively ending his 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old big man is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his inflamed left knee, per the Blazers' X account. Fortunately, he should make a full recovery. Fans are low on optimism when it comes to Williams' chronic injury issues, however.

Blazers' Robert Williams III is becoming a sad “what-if” case

The No. 27 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is loaded with promise, as evidenced by his 2022 NBA All-Defensive Second-Team selection, but he just cannot stay on the court. Williams averages only 20.2 minutes per game for his career, showing how difficult it is for coaches to rely on his body for an extended period of time. General manager Joe Cronin might regret not moving him when he had the chance.

Portland reportedly sought a first-rounder for Williams' services ahead of the trade deadline but ultimately ended up retaining him. He is set to earn more than $13 million in the final year of his contract next season, putting the organization in a bit of a bind. Trading the 6-foot-9 talent will be increasingly harder to do following his latest stint on the sidelines.

Robert Williams III last played on Feb. 20, posting eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes of action in a 110-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. While it is obviously important for him to quell his lingering inflammation, once and for all, his ongoing absence does complicate the Blazers' pursuit of the final Western Conference slot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Portland (31-39) trails the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks by two games for 10th place after winning three straight. With Deandre Ayton nursing a calf strain, Chauncey Billups' frontcourt could run out of gas before the team completes a triumphant trek in the West. Friday night's home meeting with the Denver Nuggets should test that theory.