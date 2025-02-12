In Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton suffered a non-contact injury. During the third quarter, Ayton grabbed his leg and reacted immediately after a possession on offense.

The team called a timeout on the next possession to remove him from the game. Ayton played just 19 minutes before exiting the game. He finished his night with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and one block. Following the game, the Blazers announced that Ayton would not return and listed the injury as a “left calf strain.”

On Tuesday, Ayton underwent an MRI, which indeed confirmed a left calf strain. The Blazers said that Ayton will be re-evaluated in four weeks, but it’s clear that he will miss a significant amount of time.

Ayton's injury is a major setback for Portland, as he's been a vital presence in the frontcourt this season. Acquired during the offseason as part of the trade involving Damian Lillard back in 2023, Ayton has been a consistent contributor, averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. His ability to control the paint has been essential for the Blazers, and his absence leaves a considerable hole in their rotation.

Portland struggles with key injuries as Deandre Ayton joins injury report

With Ayton sidelined, the Blazers will likely have to adjust their lineup. Rookie 1st-round pick Donovan Clingan may see an increased role at center, and the team could turn to smaller lineups or shift the rotation to fill the gap. Adding to Portland’s problems are injuries sustained by several key players, including Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Justin Minaya, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III. With so many players on the injury report, the Blazers' depth will be tested in the coming weeks.

Portland’s next game, a rematch against Denver on Wednesday, marks their last before the All-Star break. With Ayton’s extended absence, the team faces a challenging stretch ahead. As the Blazers continue to navigate their injury woes, they will need to find creative ways to stay competitive until Ayton’s eventual return.