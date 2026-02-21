The Moda Center felt a little bit like a dream sequence on Friday night as Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen finally came face-to-face with his basketball idol, Nikola Jokic. For Hansen, a 7-foot-1 center often dubbed the “Chinese Jokic” for his elite passing and high basketball IQ, this wasn't just another game on the schedule; it was a meeting months in the making.

The two caught up near mid-court during pregame warmups, a lighthearted moment that surely calmed some nerves for the 20-year-old rookie. Hansen has been vocal about his admiration for the Denver Nuggets superstar since Portland selected him 16th overall last summer.

Yang Hansen has spoken about how much he admires Nikola Jokić. Here’s the two catching up before tonight’s game in Portland. pic.twitter.com/XkTgri9gS4 — Katy Winge (@katywinge) February 21, 2026

He even famously joked during All-Star weekend that he “couldn't wait to kiss” the three-time MVP. Jokic, ever the wit, had previously set a humorous condition for a photo op: he’d only take one if Hansen promised to play poorly against him.