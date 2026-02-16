On Saturday evening, the NBA hosted some of its All-Star weekend activities from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the home of the Clippers. Among them was the three-point contest, which was won by Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard, who beat out Devin Booker and Kon Knueppel in the final round of the competition.

It was the third career three-point contest win for Lillard, who is currently sidelined due to an Achilles injury but still wanted to take part in the event, and now, the former All-Star is previewing what the contest might look like in the 2027 season.

“Me, you, Klay, Book, and 4 more real shooters,” wrote Lillard in a message to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, that he posted on social media (via Lillard's account on Instagram).

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have had some iconic three-point contest battles with Lillard over the years, and Devin Booker has also inserted his name into that discussion in recent seasons, winning one three-point battle and very nearly another on Saturday evening before he tapered off down the stretch during the final round.

Meanwhile, the Blazers and their fans will be hoping that Lillard can continue to perform at an elite level on the court when he returns to action next year. Lillard rejoined the Portland franchise this past offseason after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, and although he is currently still rehabbing an Achilles injury that he suffered during last year's playoffs, he figures to provide some much-needed perimeter playmaking and shooting for a Blazers team that has been on the rise in the Western Conference this year.

On Sunday, Blazers fans got to watch young star Deni Avdija play on the World Team in the All-Star game, and Portland will next hit the floor on Friday evening against the Denver Nuggets.