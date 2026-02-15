Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is the 2026 Three-Point Contest champion. He accomplished the feat despite sitting out this season due to an Achilles tear. He managed to defeat Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel in the championship round of the contest.

While accepting his award, the 35-year-old point guard was asked what was on his mind while watching Booker take his turn in the three-point contest. Lillard hilariously admitted that he was “praying” for the Suns star's “downfall.”

“I was praying on his downfall,” claimed Lillard.

"I was praying on his downfall" Damian Lillard on what he was thinking watching Devin Booker in the final round 😅 pic.twitter.com/4329tM90fm https://t.co/bci6DfMFGu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

It seemingly worked, as Devin Booker failed to surpass Damian Lillard's 29 points in the championship round. The victory is Lillard's third Three-Point Contest win in his career. He joins Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only three players in league history to win the contest three times.

With the contest over, Lillard will likely go back to nursing his Achilles tendon tear in preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. The nine-time All-Star is not expected to return at all this season, even if the Trail Blazers reach the playoffs. In the meantime, Portland will continue leaning on Deni Avdija and its young roster. The club is No. 9 in the Western Conference at the All-Star Break.

Damian Lillard signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Trail Blazers last offseason after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him. His deal includes a no-trade clause, so there is a chance Lillard ends his career in Portland. Through 13 years in the league, Lillard owns career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, along with a 43.9% career field goal percentage and 37.1% three-point percentage.