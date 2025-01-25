The Portland Trail Blazers are amid a rebuild while holding some quality veteran players. Guard Anfernee Simons is one player the Blazers could move at the deadline. The 25-year-old is having a solid season, averaging 18.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Simons is shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three.

The scoring combo guard has two years remaining on his four-year $100 million deal, making $25.9 million this season and $27.7 million next season. Simons talked about the struggles of playing for Portland amid another disappointing season.

Simons told The Athletic, “I'm not going to lie, this is probably the hardest mental battle I've had in my career, and that's saying a lot, because I went through some s*** earlier in my career.”

Despite the team's struggles, Simons has stated he will not request a trade. However, that doesn't mean the Blazers won't move the young guard. Simons is a talented scorer and could draw interest from other teams. Trading away Simons would allow second-year guard Scoot Henderson to take on a bigger role. Henderson, the third overall pick in 2023, is averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 43 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc.

Consolidating their roster filled with some talented veterans to give more minutes to their young core would be smart. With that said, let's rank the best Anfernee Simons trade destinations amid the disappointing Blazers start.

Magic could be a fit for Anfernee Simons

The Orlando Magic is a team that could benefit from adding a scoring punch like Simons. The Magic have a young star duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, with quality depth and a great defense. However, the Magic could use a reliable shot creator outside of Banchero and Wagner. Simons, who is only 25 years old, could be the perfect fit. He fits the timeline of Orlando's core now and in the future.

The Magic are the worst 3-point shooting team in basketball, shooting a league-low 30.4 percent from deep. Having a scorer like Simons, who is both a volume 3-point shooter and also shoots at a solid percentage, would boost Orlando's offense dramatically.

Simons would make sense for Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs could be buyers in star Victor Wembanyama's second season. Wembanyama continues to ascend as one of the league's brightest stars. The 21-year-old is averaging 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and four blocks per game.

With Wembanyama playing at a high level, San Antonio could add another scorer to their roster in Simons. The combo guard could fit well alongside the Spurs' other rotational guards, Chris Paul and Stephon Castle.

While the Spurs could wait to make a win-now move around Wembanyama, Simons is a player who could help them this year and in the long term. Paul, 39, doesn't have many years left in the league, so pairing Castle with a long-term backcourt partner would be wise. If the Spurs decide to be buyers at the 2025 trade deadline, Simons should be one of their top targets.

Simons is a talented player, and many teams should be interested in acquiring him. He could provide a scoring and playmaking boost to a team, whether he's made a starter or as the sixth man. With two years left on his deal, it will be interesting to see if the Blazers move him at the deadline or wait until the offseason.