The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at Moda Center. Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant are questionable on the team's injury report. Henderson is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Grant is tending to right knee soreness.

Here's everything we know about Henderson and Grants' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Lakers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant injury statuses vs. Lakers

Henderson missed the Trail Blazers' last game and sat out Friday's Rising Stars Challenge due to his ankle ailment. The former No. 2 overall pick has played the best basketball career lately, averaging 15.3 points and 5.8 assists on 49/45/83 shooting splits over his last 16 appearances.

Grant missed the team's last two games before the All-Star break due to his knee ailment. The veteran wing has had a down year compared to recent campaigns. He's averaged 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 38.3 percent shooting over 41 appearances.

Robert Williams is also questionable for the Lakers matchup due to right knee soreness. However, Portland head coach Chauncey Billups was hopeful that all three players would suit up.

“I think all of them are playing,” Billups told Blazers Edge's Conor Bergin. “But again, a lot can happen. I’m not stamping that.”

The Trail Blazers lost their last three games entering the break following a 10-1 stretch. Their recent success has brought them to 23-32, five games behind the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference's final play-in spot.

The Lakers will be on the second night of a back-to-back vs. Portland following Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Luka Doncic struggled during the defeat, posting 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting with eight assists and six turnovers. Los Angeles sits fifth in the Western Conference standings at 32-21.