The Los Angeles Lakers returned to action after the All-Star break on Wednesday night, which could put the availability of some of their players into question. However, the Portland Trail Blazers are also short in this game, with Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, and Matisse Thybulle on the injury report. Lebron James returned in the first game after the break, which was a surprise after he sat out of the All-Star Game with an injury. The question is whether he plays on back-to-back nights or if the Lakers will rest him on Thursday. Los Angeles will be ready to take on Portland regardless, as they've won five straight games and seven of their last eight. The Lakers also covered the spread in four straight. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lost their last game before the break, but they were on a streak of eight wins in nine games before that result. Los Angeles had upset victories over the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks over that span. Los Angeles was also above-average at covering spreads over their last ten games, owning a 7-2-1 record. It puts their overall record at 28-23-1 on the season.

The Trail Blazers had won six consecutive games through the end of January and the beginning of February. All the wins came as underdogs, defeating teams like the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks. They got stopped in their tracks in the remaining three games before the break, failing to cover each spread and losing in blowouts.

Here are the Lakers-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Trail Blazers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

Portland Trail Blazers: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers own this statistical matchup on both ends of the floor. Los Angeles ranks 12th in the league in total defense with 112.5 points allowed per game, while Portland ranks 25th in total offense with 109.2 points per game. At the other end, the Lakers offense ranks 13th with 113.3 points per game, while the Trail Blazers' defense ranks 19th with 114.8 points allowed per game.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers may not have many advantages over the Lakers, but some trends from the first half lean in their favor as a reason to back them. Los Angeles was a profitable team for bettors, but not many groups were better in that category than Portland. The Trail Blazers had a 31-23-1 record against the spread. Meanwhile, the Lakers struggled on the road with a 13-14 record, a far cry from their 19-6 home record. However, the Trail Blazers are much better at home than on the road, owning a 15-13 record while winning just eight of 27 on the road.

Final Lakers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers' defense could cause problems going forward, but it shouldn't arise in this game with the Trail Blazers' depleted lineup. Keep an eye on both teams' injury reports, but if Los Angeles is at full strength, they are the right side to take in this game.

Final Lakers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -4 (-110)