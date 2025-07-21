Yang Hansen may be the new kid on the Portland Trail Blazers roster, but he is already winning fans over with his charisma, sense of humor, and potential. The 7-foot-1 Chinese rookie shared a story during a recent interview that gave a glimpse into his humble beginnings and the legendary support behind his rise.

Before entering the NBA, Hansen had a very different lifestyle. “I was a little bit of a fat boy,” he told The Washington Post. “My father told me to try some sports, figure out what you want to do, and lose some weight. My father told me, don’t become fat.” The comment sparked laughs, but it also revealed a turning point in Hansen’s life. That push from his father set him on the path toward basketball.

What happened next added a layer of warmth to his story. Hansen shared that NBA legend Yao Ming, one of the most respected Chinese athletes of all time, offered him a very different kind of advice before his NBA debut. “He told me to enjoy your food, enjoy your drinks, enjoy your sleep, and enjoy everything.” That kind of encouragement, focused on balance and joy, left a strong impression.

Hansen is following in the footsteps of Yao, not just as a towering center from China, but as someone who carries the hopes of a basketball-loving nation. He became the highest-drafted Chinese player in nearly two decades when the Memphis Grizzlies selected him 16th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Shortly after, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, a team now undergoing a rebuild centered on Damian Lillard’s long-awaited return.

In his first Summer League appearances, Hansen has shown why the Blazers see so much promise in him. He put up 10 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in his debut, then followed it with a 15-point showing. For a rookie big man, his combination of size, passing, mobility, and shooting has impressed coaches and fans alike.

Article Continues Below

But it was a small gesture that made headlines. During an interview at the 2K26 NBA Summer League, Hansen tapped his wrist with a grin. It was a playful nod to “Dame Time,” a clear sign he is excited to share the court with Damian Lillard, who recently returned to Portland on a three-year deal. Lillard is expected to take on a mentoring role while helping lead the next era of Blazers basketball.

That partnership between Lillard and Hansen could be special. Lillard brings leadership, clutch scoring, and experience. Hansen adds fresh energy, size, and a willingness to learn. Together, they represent the Trail Blazers' mix of veteran presence and youth development.

What sets the 20-year-old apart is not just his basketball ability but his personality. He has been open about his journey, his flaws, and the people who have helped him along the way. From his father's tough love to Yao Ming's wise words, he is carrying lessons that go beyond basketball.

As the season approaches, Hansen is expected to play behind Donovan Clingan but could earn more minutes if he continues to develop. Portland fans are excited not just because of what Hansen can do now, but because of what he might become.

For the big man, the road to the NBA was filled with challenges. But with a joyful heart, a grounded mindset, and support from legends like Yao, he is already embracing his new chapter. Hansen is here for the moment and ready for what comes next.