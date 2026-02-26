The Houston Rockets have been up and down lately, picking up two wins this week over tanking opponents on the heels of their collapse against the New York Knicks over the weekend. During Wednesday's win over the Sacramento Kings, Rockets guard Reed Sheppard caught fire, scoring 28 points and nailing seven three-pointers in the win.

After the game, Sheppard got 100% honest on how he thinks the three-ball can be even more of a weapon for Houston moving forward, per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.

“I think there’s always room for more 3s, but I like shooting 3s, so that’s me,” said Sheppard. “The more we play with pace and continue to get into the paint, teams are going to have to make a decision whether to fan out or try to stay in the gaps, and if they do, it leaves us open to shoot more 3s.”

Sheppard added that “…It will change every night, because teams defenses are different but if we can continue to keep the pace up and get in the paint, then more 3s will be open for sure.”

The Rockets have several sharpshooters on their roster, led by Sheppard, who is nailing over 39 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this season.

While the free agent signing of Dorian Finney-Smith is starting to look like a bust, Tari Eason is continuing to spray the long ball effectively, and Kevin Durant of course remains a perennial threat from long range.

Houston's offense has tapered off a bit after a hot start to the season, but they still have enough firepower to make for a dangerous opponent for anyone come playoff time.

The Rockets will next hit the floor for a tough back-to-back against the hot Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening on the road. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET.