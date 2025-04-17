On Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Kings' 2024-25 season came to an unceremonious end with a blowout home loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament. The loss brought to an end a highly frustrating campaign that saw the team trade De'Aaron Fox and fire head coach Mike Brown.

After a second straight play-in tournament exit, speculation is running rampant that the Kings could be major sellers ahead of this year's NBA offseason and perhaps look to trade big man Domantas Sabonis and embrace a full rebuild.

After the game, Sabonis was asked about his future in Sacramento.

“First of all, I want to say I love it here,” said Sabonis, per James Han of ESPN. “I want to stay here. I want to win here. I also do want to know what's going to happen. All of these things are happening so quick, together with the new people, whoever comes in, and really try to get this right.”

The Kings have already fired general manager Monte McNair and hired Scott Perry to be his replacement in the hours since their loss to Dallas. Sabonis added that he was not consulted on the decision to fire McNair, per Han.

Recently, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that this offseason “would likely result in Sabonis requesting a trade should a clear direction not present itself.”

Tough times in Sacramento

Just two years ago, the Kings appeared to be one of the brightest young teams in the NBA, having secured the third seed in the Western Conference and taking the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to seven games in the NBA playoffs.

However, things have been on a steady downhill trajectory for the Kings since then, with the team finding itself stuck in NBA mediocrity with not enough talent to compete short term and no real future building blocks on their roster currently.

Trading Sabonis would certainly help kickstart a rebuild should they choose to go in that direction.

In any case, Scott Perry will have some big decisions to make this offseason regarding the future of the franchise.