Doug Christie and the Sacramento Kings stumbled to a disappointing end, falling 120-106 to the Dallas Mavericks in their final game of the season. With the loss, the Kings dive headfirst into an offseason full of questions — a possible coaching shake-up, the search for a new general manager, and likely roster overhauls. The Beam won’t shine again until next season, and by then, the Kings could unveil a dramatically reshaped squad.

After the game Doug Christie commented on his future with the Kings stating, “This is where I want to be. I think you guys know that. I need to finish what I started.”

Christie stepped into the head coaching role in late December after the Kings dismissed Mike Brown following a rough start to the season. Under Christie’s leadership, Sacramento posted a 27-24 record, closing out the regular season at 40-42 and securing the ninth seed heading into the Play-In Tournament.

The Kings crashed out in disappointing fashion with a season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks—a team that’s been reeling since trading away superstar Luka Doncic midway through the season and losing All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL just last month.

The Mavericks cruising against the Kings

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center.
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Mavericks capitalized on the Kings’ sluggish offensive start by launching a 17-10 run in the first six minutes, but Kings wing DeMar DeRozan sparked the crowd at Golden 1 Center and stopped the Mavericks’ surge. DeRozan tallied nine points in the opening quarter and led a 15-6 Kings run that erased the early gap and gave Sacramento the lead.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who went 0-for-10 from the field in last year’s Play-In Game with Golden State, bounced back in a big way. He erupted for 16 second-quarter points before halftime, burying Sacramento in a double-digit deficit.

The Mavericks dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Kings 44-19 while shooting an impressive 68 percent from the field. The Kings’ own mistakes compounded their struggles, committing 10 turnovers in the period that fueled 12 fast-break points for Dallas.

Sacramento's weak three-point defense, ranked last in the NBA with opponents shooting 38%, proved costly. The Mavericks capitalized, knocking down 14 of their 28 three-point attempts to seal the win.

Changes could come swiftly—something common in the NBA. If the Kings aim to compete in 2025-26, they’ll need to solidify a clear direction and commit to it this offseason. Will Doug Christie shed the interim label and stay on as head coach, or will Sacramento pursue a coach with more experience?

The Kings must determine whether interim head coach Doug Christie will keep the role moving forward, while also searching for a new general manager after parting ways with 2022-23 Executive of the Year, Monte McNair.