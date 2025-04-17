Doug Christie and the Sacramento Kings stumbled to a disappointing end, falling 120-106 to the Dallas Mavericks in their final game of the season. With the loss, the Kings dive headfirst into an offseason full of questions — a possible coaching shake-up, the search for a new general manager, and likely roster overhauls. The Beam won’t shine again until next season, and by then, the Kings could unveil a dramatically reshaped squad.

After the game Doug Christie commented on his future with the Kings stating, “This is where I want to be. I think you guys know that. I need to finish what I started.”

Christie stepped into the head coaching role in late December after the Kings dismissed Mike Brown following a rough start to the season. Under Christie’s leadership, Sacramento posted a 27-24 record, closing out the regular season at 40-42 and securing the ninth seed heading into the Play-In Tournament.

The Kings crashed out in disappointing fashion with a season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks—a team that’s been reeling since trading away superstar Luka Doncic midway through the season and losing All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL just last month.

The Mavericks cruising against the Kings

The Mavericks capitalized on the Kings’ sluggish offensive start by launching a 17-10 run in the first six minutes, but Kings wing DeMar DeRozan sparked the crowd at Golden 1 Center and stopped the Mavericks’ surge. DeRozan tallied nine points in the opening quarter and led a 15-6 Kings run that erased the early gap and gave Sacramento the lead.

Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who went 0-for-10 from the field in last year’s Play-In Game with Golden State, bounced back in a big way. He erupted for 16 second-quarter points before halftime, burying Sacramento in a double-digit deficit.

The Mavericks dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Kings 44-19 while shooting an impressive 68 percent from the field. The Kings’ own mistakes compounded their struggles, committing 10 turnovers in the period that fueled 12 fast-break points for Dallas.

Sacramento's weak three-point defense, ranked last in the NBA with opponents shooting 38%, proved costly. The Mavericks capitalized, knocking down 14 of their 28 three-point attempts to seal the win.

Changes could come swiftly—something common in the NBA. If the Kings aim to compete in 2025-26, they’ll need to solidify a clear direction and commit to it this offseason. Will Doug Christie shed the interim label and stay on as head coach, or will Sacramento pursue a coach with more experience?

The Kings must determine whether interim head coach Doug Christie will keep the role moving forward, while also searching for a new general manager after parting ways with 2022-23 Executive of the Year, Monte McNair.