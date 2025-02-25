The Sacramento Kings have been a mixed bag since the high profile trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and brought Zach LaVine to the Kings. The Kings are currently sitting in tenth place in the conference, which would give them the final spot in the play-in tournament if the postseason began today.

Much has been made over the last few weeks of the seemingly tumultuous relationship between Fox and Kings fans since the Spurs trade. During Monday evening's home game vs the Charlotte Hornets, the Kings broadcast an advertisement for their upcoming home game vs the Spurs, which of course will mark Fox's return to the Golden One Center.

“Kings fans just booed when De’Aaron Fox and the Spurs promotion flashed on the scoreboard,” reported James Ham of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The graphic featured Fox in his Spurs jersey on one side of the screen, with LaVine in his Kings threads on the other. Needless to say, fans were not thrilled with the promotion.

How should Fox's Kings tenure be remembered?

De'Aaron Fox was the best player on one of the most fun Kings teams in the last decade and a half, helping lead the team back to the postseason in 2023 and giving the reigning champion Golden State Warriors all they could handle and more once they got there.

However, things have gone steadily downhill for the Kings in the two years since that accomplishment, which ultimately wound up in Fox's trade request from the franchise several weeks ago, one that was granted when he was sent to the Spurs.

Fox has apparently had a different account of how things played out between himself and the organization than what fans perceived, which has led to a flurry of social media posts and ensuing criticism over the last couple of weeks.

Fox's Spurs aren't expected to compete for much outside of a lottery pick this year after the recent news that Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season.

In any case, the Kings and Spurs are slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 7 in Sacramento.