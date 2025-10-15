Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, league sources told ClutchPoints on Wednesday evening.

This new extension will pay Murray an average of $28 million and keep him as one of the focal points of Sacramento's future through the 2030-31 NBA season.

ESPN was first to report the exact terms and details of Murray's extension with the Kings.

Murray, 25, was the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has cemented himself as a key contributor for the Kings. He is one of three players with at least 500 3-pointers, 150 blocks, and 150 steals since the start of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN. Anthony Edwards and Derrick White are the two other players on the list with Murray.

While he has only missed 11 games over his first three years in the league, Murray will miss the start of the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn UCL in his left thumb. The Kings announced on Oct. 12 that he would be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Upon returning from his thumb injury and making his season debut, Murray figures to once again hold a key offensive role for the Kings, who have made a few roster changes this offseason.

Not only did Sacramento bring in veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to be their team's lead guard in the backcourt, but the team also signed former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to a one-year, minimum contract on Tuesday morning.

Both veterans, along with the returning stars like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, offer promise to a Kings franchise looking to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2023, when the organization ended its 17-year playoff drought.

Without Murray to begin the year, DeRozan and Dario Saric figure to see a majority of the minutes at the power forward position. Not having Murray available leaves Kings head coach Doug Christie with limited size and options at either forward spot.

In 76 games last season, Murray averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 34.3 percent from 3-point range.

Murray has made 543 total 3-pointers through his first three seasons, the most out of any Kings player during this span. His 545 total threes are also the seventh-most triples made by a player in NBA history through their first three years in the league.