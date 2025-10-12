The Sacramento Kings received bad news just days before the start of the 2025-26 season, as it appears Keegan Murray is dealing with a thumb injury. Reports indicate that he'll be missing several weeks because of it.

Murray, who is 25 years old, will undergo surgery on his left thumb after an MRI revealed he tore his ulnar collateral ligament, according to Brett Siegel. His eventual return is unclear, as the Kings will have to reevaluate his status in mid-late November.

“Kings forward Keegan Murray had an MRI, which revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament of the left thumb. Murray will undergo surgery and be reevaluated in approximately 4-6 weeks.”

Head coach Doug Christie may have to get creative in the early portion of the regular season now that Murray will be out for an extended period of time. Nique Clifford or Isaac Jones could be elevated to a starting role. But only time will tell how Christie approaches the lineup.

Keegan Murray has been a consistent option for the Kings since being drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former first-round pick is expected to be a main contributor for the long haul, as he provides solid scoring and helps with rebounding. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while owning a 44.4% field goal percentage and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.