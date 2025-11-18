The Sacramento Kings are rapidly approaching a breaking point. With a 3-11 start and their star trio of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine failing to mesh, league insiders say rival teams are preparing for the possibility of a full-scale roster shakeup in Sacramento.

And according to one plugged-in NBA insider, two intriguing teams may emerge as suitors if Sabonis becomes available: the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Introducing the Sacramento Kings new “City Edition” jerseys. In honor of the everlasting road work in Sacramento✊🏽 Per Scott Perry: “10 year rebuild starts now. Expect delays” pic.twitter.com/rqg6PB6M5i — KeonMuse (@KeonEllisMuse23) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

While nothing is imminent, the insider noted that the Cavaliers have had multiple conversations with the Kings in recent years, including discussions last season involving Jarrett Allen and even three-team frameworks with New Orleans.

The idea: Cleveland has long been open to major roster upgrades, and Sabonis, an elite offensive hub, rebounder, and handoff creator, certainly qualifies in terms of pure talent.

But fit is complicated. Sabonis is a defensive liability in deep playoff environments, and Cleveland already runs a small backcourt with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Adding Sabonis would place even more defensive strain on the perimeter.

The counterargument? The Cavs may believe Evan Mobley’s elite defensive versatility could cover for Sabonis’ weaknesses, similar to how the Kings rely on their length and rotations around him. Offensively, a Mobley-Sabonis frontcourt would be one of the most skilled passing big-man duos in the league.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks loom as another dark-horse option, but only if the franchise finally faces the long-debated question about Trae Young’s future.

A potential All-Star swap involving Young and Sabonis was floated as a conceptual framework, not as reporting, but the insider emphasized that pairing Sabonis with the newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis could appeal to Atlanta’s front office.

With Porziņģis as a stretch rim protector and defenders throughout the roster, Sabonis’ weaknesses might be better insulated.

Still, lineup questions linger. If Atlanta moves forward with a Sabonis-KP frontcourt, what happens when a healthy Jalen Johnson returns? Who shifts to the bench?

No deals are active, but as Sacramento spirals, trade vultures are circling, and both Cleveland and Atlanta are watching closely.