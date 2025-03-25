Former Sacramento Kings star point guard Mike Bibby is taking his coaching talents to the college level. Bibby, who played for over a decade in the NBA, is taking over the head-coaching job of the Sacramento Star Hornets, according to a report by Shams Charania of ESPN.

“Mike Bibby, a 14-year NBA veteran and former Sacramento Kings star, has agreed on a deal to become the next men's basketball head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets, sources told ESPN Monday,” Charania wrote.

Sacramento State, which has never been to the NCAA Tournament, just finished another frustrating season. In the 2024-25 college basketball campaign, the Hornets finished last in the Big Sky Conference with just a 3-15 record in league play — the only team that had fewer than five wins against conference opponents. Overall, Sacramento State had seven wins against 25 losses under interim head coach Michael Czepil, whom Bibby is now replacing.

Before accepting the Sacramento State coaching job, the 46-year-old Bibby gained experience on the sidelines as an assistant for his high school, Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona. He was also hired as head coach of the Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix in 2019, coaching it for 10 games before splitting ways.

“Both parties mutually agreed to part ways,” Bibby said at the time (h/t Richard Obert of The Arizona Republic). “I wish nothing but the best for those kids.”

Mike Bibby had a memorable career with the Kings

But Bibby is still mostly known for his career in the NBA, particularly with the Kings. After playing two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, with whom he won an NCAA Tournament title in 1997, Bibby was selected in the first round (second overall) of the 1998 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies. In 2001, he was traded by Vancouver to the Kings along with Brent Price in exchange for Nick Anderson and Jason Williams.

In six-plus seasons with the Kings, Bibby averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 assists and 3.2 assists through 476 games. Sacramento was a perennial NBA title contender during Bibby's time with the team, as he ran the point while playing alongside the likes of Peja Stojakovic, Chris Webber and current Kings interim head coach Doug Christie.

Bibby also suited up for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.