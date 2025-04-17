The Sacramento Kings announced the dismissal of general manager Monte McNair following a 120-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night. The move comes amid growing internal tension regarding recent personnel decisions and the team’s direction.

According to a report by Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, McNair did not support firing head coach Mike Brown and had reservations about the franchise’s pursuit of All-Star wings DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

“McNair didn’t want to fire Brown, league sources said, and there are internal questions about whether he really wanted to sign DeRozan or trade for LaVine,” the report stated.

DeRozan was signed last offseason to a three-year, $73.8 million deal in free agency. LaVine was acquired as part of a multi-team trade centered around the Kings’ decision to send De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs prior to this year’s trade deadline.

Tensions with ownership, loss of power led to Monte McNair’s exit after Play-In loss to Mavericks

The piece also described a growing rift between McNair and the Kings’ ownership group, particularly over the role of interim head coach Doug Christie. Majority owner Vivek Ranadivé is reportedly a strong supporter of Christie, further complicating McNair’s standing within the organization.

McNair, who joined the Kings in September 2020 after 13 years with the Houston Rockets, oversaw a breakthrough campaign in 2022-23 that ended the Kings’ 17-year playoff drought. That performance earned him NBA Executive of the Year honors. However, the Kings failed to make the playoffs in the two seasons that followed, despite splashy roster moves and the trade of their franchise cornerstone.

The report added that McNair had gradually lost his “decision-making power” in recent months, a dynamic that contributed to his departure from the franchise. It was described as a mutual parting, though multiple signs point to diminishing authority within Sacramento’s front office structure.

Kings face pivotal offseason with GM search and coaching decision looming

With McNair out, the Kings are expected to begin the search for a new general manager who will have input on the team’s next head coach. While no official decision has been made, Christie is reportedly in a strong position to retain the job on a permanent basis.

“Team sources said Christie is well-positioned to keep the job,” the report noted, though Christie himself acknowledged he has received no formal commitment.

Christie led Sacramento to a 27-24 record after taking over from Brown midseason. The team ended the year at 40-42, following a 13-18 start that included a five-game losing streak in late December.

Looking ahead, McNair may not be out of the NBA for long. He has longstanding ties with both the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, and could be a candidate for front office roles with either organization. McNair previously worked alongside Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and maintains a close relationship with Sixers executive Daryl Morey, under whom he worked in Houston.

McNair’s departure marks another significant shift for a Kings franchise still searching for long-term stability after decades of front office turnover and playoff frustration.