The Sacramento Kings have some decisions to make this offseason when it comes to the direction of the team. This season, they fired Mike Brown and traded De'Aaron Fox, and after their play-in game, fired general manager Monte McNair. It'll be interesting to see how things play out in Sacramento, but the one thing everyone wants to know is if interim coach Doug Christie will remain with the team.

Christie was a big part of the Kings' turnaround after Brown was fired, and it seems like he had a voice in the locker room. The Kings went 27-24 when he took over and were able to finish as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Still, there seems to be uncertainty on Christie's future, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Whispers surrounding the Kings point in the direction of Christie being backed by his players, sources said. Although the locker room and players want Christie to remain the head coach, [Scott] Perry seems to have other ideas,” Siegel wrote.

“During his introductory press conference in Sacramento, Perry made it clear that while he had met with Christie, he planned on meeting with and discussing the head coach opening with others around the league before coming to a conclusion,” Siegel continued. “Many are already wondering if Perry has a lead candidate in mind and will keep Christie waiting as a backup plan.”

There will be several top head coaches looking for jobs this offseason, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Perry did his due diligence and searched the field to see if it's someone else he likes.

Kings have big decisions to make in offseason

The Kings were supposed to be one of the rising teams in the league after breaking out two years ago, but they were never able to live up to the hype. This season, they definitely took a step back, and it started with the firing of Brown during the season. After that, it seemed like there was a disconnect between the Kings and Fox, and they decided to trade him to the San Antonio Spurs.

They were still able to stay competitive, and with the talent on the team, they had higher expectations for them than where they ultimately ended up. The Kings could still shake things up in the offseason, and there's a good chance that they do, but hopefully it helps them become a better team than they were this season.