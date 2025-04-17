Despite a strong performance in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison received sobering commentary from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst following the team’s 120-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Windhorst questioned the long-term value of the Mavericks’ win, suggesting that even a playoff berth might not change how Harrison is viewed by the team’s fanbase.

“Even if they get into this playoffs they’re going to lose to the Thunder. Last year, they beat the Thunder and now this year they’re going to lose to them,” Windhorst said. “But I think it’s true… nothing in the NBA is wasted. This is one of the big lessons that I learned watching Gregg Popovich over the years. Gregg Popovich was a master at always making something productive out of anything – it was the end of a blowout or a game sitting his starters, he always used it. The Mavericks can use this and there’s a possibility that they can get some internal momentum that they can build for next year. But for Nico… there’s nothing that can happen this year that’s gonna save his reputation in the sights of the Mavericks fans. Nothing.”

"There's nothing that can happen this year that's gonna save his reputation." Brian Windhorst says even if the Mavs make the Playoffs, Nico Harrison can't save face 🗣️ (via @FirstTake)

The Mavericks are attempting to navigate a turbulent season that has included key injuries and the departure of former franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic. While Harrison orchestrated a blockbuster trade to land Anthony Davis from the Lakers in exchange for Doncic, the move has sparked debate among fans and analysts alike.

Davis delivered a strong showing in the win over Sacramento, tallying 27 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and a steal. He shot nine-for-23 from the field and three-for-six from beyond the arc, helping Dallas stave off elimination.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the broader implications of Dallas’ postseason run, countering Windhorst’s claim with a scenario that could benefit Harrison’s perception.

“If Anthony Davis goes berserk and they beat Oklahoma City and dare I say make a deep playoff run… wait a minute now, that’d help Nico,” Smith said.

Dallas will have little time to dwell on the commentary. The team now shifts focus to a critical showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in another elimination matchup. The Mavericks and Grizzlies will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the winner securing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and advancing to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Elsewhere, former Maverick Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

With pressure mounting and playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Dallas Mavericks continue to search for validation under Nico Harrison’s leadership — even as outside voices debate whether that redemption is realistically within reach this season.