The Memphis Grizzlies were still miffed by the missed calls at the end of an NBA Play-In Tournament tug of war with the Golden State Warriors as they hopped on the plane home. Interim head coach Tuomas Ilsalo's most important task over the next two days is getting the locker room to let it all go. Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ja Morant's Grizzlies need to embrace an elimination game mentality to grow as a championship trio. Veteran Luke Kennard is using Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics) as a title-worthy example of leadership while getting ready to host the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson's Mavericks are a huge hurdle for a Grizzlies team still trying to win over a bandwagon full of skeptics. Dallas is free of pressure, individually and collectively after the Luka Doncic trade and Kyrie Irving injury. Both Davis and Thompson have ring-fitting experience heading into a must-win matchup in Memphis. Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr. have one postseason run many years ago and a poor record against winning teams this season.

An eight-year veteran, Kennard pointed to a recent game against the Celtics as a blueprint for a young Grizzlies squad when talking to ClutchPoints recently.

“You look at a team like (the Boston Celtics) and we were toe-to-toe with them pretty much the whole game. I think having those veteran guys out there, you can learn a lot with (Jrue Holiday) and (Al Horford) and just how they work with some of those younger guys,” Kennard explained. “It's just a good dynamic and something we look at. We will watch the film on it and I'm sure guys will pick something up.”

The Mavericks have surely been watching film on Kennard as the 28-year-old sharpshooter's 43.3% three-point shooting this season has been lethal. Tuomas Iisalo has been more than willing to let Kennard fire away (261 attempts), giving Memphis a reliable close-out attacking floor-spacer around Ja Morant and Zach Edey.

Whatever happens will be a learning experience, providing both organizations with some much-needed information going into the offseason. Dallas advanced to Friday’s game with a 120-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anthony Davis led Dallas with 27 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, one steal, and an assist. Klay Thompson added 23 points to topple the Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks should be fine once healthy, even if the aging group is in the second tier of contender conversations moving forward.

The Grizzlies are on far shakier ground. EVP/GM Zach Kleiman seems safe after axing Taylor Jenkins midseason. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s futures hinge on postseason success and/or All-NBA votes. Ja Morant briefly left Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors with an ankle injury but is expected to play against the Mavericks. Memphis has ruled out Brandon Clarke (PCL sprain), Zyon Pullin (patellar tendon surgery), and Jaylen Wells (wrist fracture, concussion).

How will the home team fare if their franchise cornerstone cannot go at 100% full speed? Luke Kennard believes a big dose of veteran leadership will go a long way to answering some of the most pressing questions.