A player for the Detroit Pistons is facing some troubling allegations. Pistons guard Malik Beasley is being investigated by a U.S. District Attorney for alleged gambling, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Sources tell ESPN the gambling allegations are related to alleged prop bets, as well as NBA games.

“Serious development surrounding one of the top NBA free agents,” Charania wrote.

No further information about the probe is being released at this time. The Pistons did acknowledge that Beasley is being investigated, per The Detroit News. Detroit is deferring any comment on the situation to the NBA.

Beasley spent this past season with the Pistons, where he averaged more than 16 points a game. He shot better than 41 percent from three-point range. This past campaign was his first in Detroit, after playing for several other clubs.

The Pistons lost to the New York Knicks in this year's NBA Playoffs. Beasley scored in double figures in five of the series' six games.

Article Continues Below

Malik Beasley is responding to these allegations

Beasley was in talks with the Pistons for a new contract, worth as much as possibly $42 million for three years. Those talks are now put on hold due to this probe, per ESPN.

Beasley is responding to these allegations through his lawyer.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Beasley's attorney Steve Haney said, per ESPN. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

The Pistons will clearly be monitoring the situation closely, as will other NBA teams. Beasley is an NBA veteran who played all 82 regular season games this past year for Detroit. He also was one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the NBA this last season.

Beasley is also considered one of the best NBA free agents on the market.