A conversation with Gregg Popovich proved vital in Chris Paul's decision to join the San Antonio Spurs. It turns out, the future Hall-of-Famer played just a handful of games for the Hall-of-Fame coach. Literally.

Though the NBA's all-time winningest coach kept the door open to a return before season's end and though an official announcement didn't come until almost four full months later, a mild stroke on November 2 ended Popovich's season.

“It's tough. It's tough man. As people always say, life is life-ing. Things happen,” Paul said.

In signing with the Spurs as a free agent ahead of his 20th NBA season, the 12-time All-Star pointed to his conversation with “Pop” in signing with a developing team as opposed to a championship contender.

As it turned out, Paul played five games before Popovich went out.

“Things happen that are bigger than the game. My relationship with Pop goes way beyond whether or not he gets the chance to coach me. Just getting a chance to see him the other day was special,” Paul continued in alluding to a recent team meeting with the longest tenured coach in the league.

“A lot of things aren't ideal. We didn't know that Vic would have the situation he's had and all the different things,” he added in mentioning Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury.

Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich's back and forth

Long known for sarcasm and dry wit, Popovich combined them with truth when discussing the team's acquisition the 39-year-old point guard.

The Spurs beat Paul when he was with the New Orleans Hornets in a tough playoff series that went all seven games in 2007. They swept his Los Angeles Clippers in 2012. The 11-time All-Pro won his third and final postseason meeting with what's now his current team, leading “Lob City” to a seven-game victory in 2015. All of their matchups came in the Western Conference Semifinals.

“I've despised Chris for many years. It was difficult to play against him because he's a clever, clever, clever player. His IQ is off the charts,” Pop said. “It was always difficult because he's thinking ahead of us coaches. You hate to play against him, but you respect the hell out of him.”

Paul's response?

“Yeah, it's mutual.”

When joining the Spurs, Paul made it clear that while perhaps coaching was in is future, it wasn't his immediate plan.

“I was talking to my wife because I have always said I would never coach. But just thinking about it, I don’t know. Trying to figure it out,” Paul continued. “My wife and friends are always telling me I have so much knowledge and love for the game that I could coach. But I also think about being a dad because I have missed so much of my kids’ lives. So, yeah, I don’t know.”

Though Paul may have missed out on another father figure in the form of Popovich, don't tell him he's missed out.

“There's a lot of gratitude that comes with just being able to go out and continue to compete and that's how I feel.”