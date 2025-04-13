The San Antonio Spurs drafted Stephon Castle in late June. They added Chris Paul in very early July. So, when they traded for Harrison Barnes several days later, it seemed a little anticlimactic. Castle was considered by many the most pro-ready prospect, and possibly the best player, period, in last summer's draft. Paul is one of the best to ever play point guard and, even at 39 years old, still represented an immediate upgrade at a spot sorely lacking in Victor Wembanyama's rookie season. It's tough for anyone to follow those two acquisitions.

In a way, though, Barnes hasn't followed anyone in forging his own value for the 2024-2025 Spurs.

The former Sacramento King will play in every one of San Antonio's 82 games this season. And while fellow veteran Chris Paul and Julian Champagnie will do the same, it'll mark the third straight year Barnes has done it and fourth overall. This is his 13th season in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes among most valuable Spurs

Because Castle has played his way to favorite status for Rookie of the Year and because Paul has continued to climb all-time NBA stats lists, Barnes has formed his own way to stand out. When given more than 20 minutes per game, the former North Carolina Tar Heel has proven as consistent as just about any Spur. While every player goes through rough stretches, those patches have seemed mild for Barnes. Only twice in the last two months as he not hit double figures in points when he has played at least 20 minutes in a game.

All that said, statistics aren't the biggest value the 32-year-old forward brings, especially not for a young team. As the Spurs continue to try to mold youth around Wembanyama, Barnes entered as an example of professionalism. Not a star, it doesn't matter to Barnes how often he gets the ball or how much focus is placed upon him. It's a real-time example of what's needed for a team made up of youngsters trying to find their way, not only as players but also as building blocks around Wemby.

Barnes enjoys clutch moment vs. Warriors

Though the Spurs were his fourth franchise within a 12-year span, it's not quite accurate to call Barnes a journeyman. Journeyman don't spend nearly five and a half years in one place after having spent four seasons and won a championship in another.

In a game vs. his original team, the Iowa native hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to hurt the Golden State Warriors' seeding in the Western Conference playoff picture.

“A lot of formative memories in the league here. So, definitely, always nice to be able to perform well in this arena,” Barnes said after the 114-111 upset.

It's not in Harrison Barnes' nature to gloat And so this is the most tactful 'it felt good to stick it to GS at the buzzer' bite you'll ever hear "..a lot of formative memories in the league here. So, definitely, always nice to be able to perform well in this arena." ⬇️#Spurs pic.twitter.com/qHzAI1mjnt — The Sports Update (@SportsUpdate_SA) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson, it embodied the season for his soft-spoken forward.

“Given everything he does, that guy deserved that moment and I’m glad he got it,” the 38-year-old coach said.

Chalk it up to yet one more thing Harrison Barnes brings to the Spurs.