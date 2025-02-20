Fans in Austin, Texas, may miss a chance to see Victor Wembanyama play in person, while basketball fans everywhere may not get to see the San Antonio Spurs phenom go toe to toe vs. Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant. The Spurs list Wemby as “Doubtful” for Thursday's game because of “Injury/Illness.”

The match-up against a Suns team that, like the Spurs, is also just on the outside looking in at the Western Conference Play-in, represents San Antonio's first game since the All-Star Break. Wembanyama appeared fine directly following his first All-Star Game on Sunday. He also took part in the Skills Challenge the night before.

Victor Wembanyama “Doubtful” vs. Kevin Durant in Austin

For a third consecutive season, the Spurs are playing two “home” games in Texas' capital city. It's part of the franchise's outreach, both in business and with fans, to the growing Central Texas region.

This season's first contest on the University of Texas campus comes against the school's most famous basketball alum. Durant played for the Longhorns during the 2006-2007 season. Though the Washington, D.C. native opted for the NBA after just one year in Austin, he made history. In becoming the first freshman to win any of the National Player of the Year awards, Durant earned praise as the unanimous National Player of the Year, winning the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, and all eight other widely recognized honors and awards.

His number 35 in burnt orange has since been retired by UT.

Upon leaving UT, Durant was drafted second overall by the then-Seattle SuperSonics, now Oklahoma City Thunder. He's since suited up for the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and now the Suns.

Thursday will mark his first NBA game in the town where he says it “all started.”

Because the Spurs will play in Austin again on Friday when they take on the Detroit Pistons, the match-up against future Hall-of-Famer Durant may not serve as the only opportunity for local fans to see Wemby at the Moody Center.

But it may mean that fans the world over won't get treated to Wembanyama vs. Durant in a game that'll be broadcast on TNT.