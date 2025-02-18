Given the reaction, it's not a stretch to say that a good portion of the basketball world didn't take to the new NBA All-Star Game format. Don't count Victor Wembanyama among those folks. The San Antonio Spurs superstar left All-Star Weekend with a good first experience.

“It was better than I expected,” the 2023 top overall draft pick admitted.

Particularly under fire is the new structure that features the league's best. Four teams instead of two, drafted by TNT's “Inside the NBA” staples Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Candace Parker. It's now a mini-tournament in which the first squad to 40 points wins each game.

It's an aspect Wemby seemed to like as well.

“The format: 40 points, I think it worked out really well. It felt like there were high stakes in the games.”

The French phenom's praise for the All-Star competition came off comments he made prior to the weekend that projected concern.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama enjoys first All-Star Game

The reigning Rookie of the Year scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot over just seven minutes in the NBA's toned down version of Super Sunday. Wembanyama's team, which featured some of the league's best international players, and was managed by Barkley beat Smith's unit in their first game under the new format. They lost in the final to O'Neal's squad in the final game of the day.

For Wemby, who made the Rising Stars Challenge last season, his first selection to the big game – or tournament in this case – proved a special one.

“I'm really proud of being an All-Star. Really proud of having the chance to give all I have and taking that opportunity,” the Spurs leading scorer said. “That format, I think, worked pretty well.”

Leading up to this weekend, Wembanyama pointed out what's plagued the NBA All-Star Game for the better part of the last decade. A lack of effort from the game's biggest stars has led to a lack of interest from a good number of fans. As a result, the league has tinkered with the game. And it's a point the first-time All-Star noticed following this game as well.

“Of course, the effort was inconsistent,” Wemby admitted.

Drive and motivation are not something that the 21-year-old center lacks. From the moment he stepped foot in San Antonio, Wembanyama has embraced every challenge – and the proud rebuilding franchise has had many.

“Willpower is the key to you and others,” is how he answered when asked about the biggest lesson he's learned over his fledgling basketball career.

It's a journey that's just starting for the second-year star who's rounding out every aspect of his game.

“I'm in much better shape this year than I was last year. My body's much more adapted to this league and this rhythm,” Wemby continued. “My biggest takeaway is that it's possible to give one hundred percent on that court, to play hard, to play your a** off.”

While many of his skills can improve, one aspect of can't. The mindset is there. It has been from the get go.

“For me, it's the only way to play basketball. I think it'll only make the game better.”