The full rosters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game have been set. After superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were recently named starters for this year's event, the league announced the 14 remaining All-Star reserves for the Eastern and Western Conference during TNT's coverage on Thursday. While this list is headlined by familiar stars, San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama headlines the list as a first-time All-Star.

At 21 years old in his second season with the Spurs, Wembanyama will be heading to All-Star Weekend as one of the seven reserves from the West. Wemby is joined by Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), and James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers).

Expand Tweet

Although the Spurs are still fighting in the standings, Wembanyama has been fantastic this season. In 39 games, he's averaged 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range. He is joined by Sengun and Williams as other first-time All-Stars from the Western Conference.

Whereas Jackson and Edwards will be making their second and third appearances, respectively, Davis and Harden find themselves as the only heavily experienced All-Star reserves in the West. Davis and Harden will be making their 10th and 11th appearances, respectively.

Over in the Eastern Conference, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown is making his fourth All-Star appearance and his third straight. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP continues to be Jayson Tatum's right-hand man, and Brown is still heavily regarded as one of the best two-way wings on one of the best teams in the league.

Brown is joined by Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), and Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) as the All-Star reserves from the East.

Expand Tweet

Mobley, Cunningham, and Herro will make their first All-Star appearances of their respective careers. This will mark the second time Garland has been named All-Stars, as they both represented the East in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Siakam will be making his third All-Star appearance, and Lillard will be now be a nine-time All-Star.

The New York Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns), Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown), Milwaukee Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard), and Cleveland Cavaliers (Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley) all have at least two All-Stars this year. In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams) each have two All-Star selections representing the West.

Unlike the traditional East versus West All-Star format, this year's event will see an entirely different layout in contrast to what we've ever seen. The 24-player pool, including starters and reserves, will be split into three teams of eight players for a mini-tournament style format. The fourth team will consist of the players on the winning team from the Castrol Rising Stars.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 in San Francisco, California.