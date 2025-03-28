Even during an insane NBA trade deadline that saw a few of the NBA's biggest stars on the move, Kevin Durant stayed put with the Phoenix Suns. Although it appeared that Durant was headed towards a reunion with the Golden State Warriors, the two-time NBA Champion remained with the Suns as the team hunts for a playoff spot amid a season that has underperformed expectations thus far.

But, per ClutchPoints Senior NBA Insider Brett Siegel, the San Antonio Spurs should be viewed as a dark-horse suitor for Durant, given the assets that they have on their roster.

“One dark-horse team worth mentioning in connection to Durant is the San Antonio Spurs. After just making a big move to pair De'Aaron Fox with Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are poised to make even more moves this offseason. Devin Vassell is a young talent who has come up in early conversations about possible trade candidates around the NBA this offseason, and there is a lot to like about the 24-year-old wing. He will be entering Year 2 of a five-year extension he signed with San Antonio that sits below $30 million per season. The only reason Vassell has yet to break out for the Spurs is due to multiple injury concerns over the last two years,” Siegel said in his latest “Siegel Report”.

Sigel also mentioned that Barnes could be a potential piece in a blockbuster trade of this magnitude, which could result in the second time that Barnes & Durant are indirectly linked in a off-season transaction.

“Veteran forward Harrison Barnes will also be entering the final year of his contract and making $19 million next season, making him a means for the Spurs possibly finding other upgrades as well. Barnes is a well-respected member of the organization who has been valued for leadership and accountability in the locker room this season.”

If the Spurs were able to land Durant, it could shake the NBA landscape. The former MVP is still performing at an All-NBA level, averaging 26.9 points per game while shooting 53% from the field and 43% from three. His addition to the team could form a formidable tandem between him, De'Aaron Fox, and Victor Wembanyama that would automatically make them contenders in the west with only a few teams in the entire league able to match their versatility and firepower.

But, as of now, Durant continues to help the Suns fight for playoff positioning as the season draws to a close. But, the offseason could very well be interesting as his future continues to come into focus.