On Wednesday evening, Sandro Mamukelashvili put together one of the most surprising performances of the 2024-25 season by scoring 34 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs' big win over the New York Knicks. Mamukelashvili is among the many Spurs who have seen increased playing time in the wake of injuries to Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, and he more than rose to the occasion on Wednesday.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Mamukelashvili's performance was the fact that he missed only one shot, finishing 13 of 14 from the field.

After the game, the sharpshooter shared his hilarious reaction to this tidbit.

“Damn, I thought I was perfect… Am I officially a scorer now?” he said.

Mamukelashvili also went seven of seven from beyond the three-point line and became the first player in NBA history to score at least 34 points and grab nine rebounds in less than 20 minutes of playing time.

A morale booster for the Spurs

It's been tough sledding in San Antonio over the last few weeks following season-ending injuries to both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. With the Spurs now on the outside looking in of the Western Conference playoff picture, some fans are anticipating a lot of losing down the stretch in hopes of securing a higher draft pick this summer.

However, someone evidently forgot to tell that to Mamukelashvili, who torched the Knicks on Wednesday in what was far and away the best game of his career, delivering one of the more surprising results of the NBA season in the process.

With less than 15 games remaining, it's unlikely that the Spurs have enough performances like this left in the tank to make a legitimate run at the postseason. However, it was certainly a fun night for Mamukelashvili and the fans in attendance who got to witness the historic performance.

Up next for the Spurs is a home game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. That game is slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.