In the midst of a tough stretch, since Victor Wembanyama was lost for the season, the San Antonio Spurs managed a split against another struggling franchise by knocking off the Dallas Mavericks 126-116. It's the kind of outcome the team's leading scorer, De'Aaron Fox, wants to see more often.

“It's definitely difficult without Vic. At the end of the day, some of the best teams in the league, when their best players aren't playing they still find a way to get wins,” the eighth-year pro admitted.

De’Aaron Fox following tonight’s game and the recent stretch for the #Spurs “At the end of the day, some of the best teams in the league, when their best players aren't playing, they still find a way to get wins..” Fox scored 32 Pts tonight

Fox led the way with a game high 32 points in what proved only the Silver and Black's fourth win since Wemby was diagnosed with blood clots.

Spurs get rare win since Victor Wembanyama injury

Heading in off a 133-129 loss vs. these same depleted Mavs, this time, the Spurs took advantage of a squad missing Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington.

“I think it was good. Offense hasn't been the problem. Even in talking to guys, offense hasn't really been the problem for most of the year,” Fox continued. “When I first came here, (assistant coach) Brett Brown told me that they weren't turning teams over. I think the first six, seven games out that I played we were number one in turning teams over as well. You have to find a consistency in doing that.”

The Spurs won two of their five games in which Fox and Wemby played together following an early February trade. All were on the road, and two of those losses came by a single point. The other occurred vs. the defending champion Boston Celtics.

“With some of the best teams in the league, you have to be a good defensive team because that's what you have to hang your hat on,” Fox said

“You can be a really good offensive team, but when the ball doesn't go in that night, what can you do? That's when teams struggle. We know we have to be a better defensive team and try to be consistent on that end.” the 2023 All-Star, who's averaging 23.4 points per game this season, added.

Jeremy Sochan's 18 points were second on the Spurs (along with Keldon Johnson) vs. Dallas. Dealing with a left calf contusion, Sochan did not play in the loss to the visiting Mavs two nights prior. A back-up center at times who played point guard for the team last season, the third-year pro is fitting in best he can amid Wembayama's absence.

“We just have to really be together in those moments, especially without Vic.” Sochan continued. “Communicating, being loud, have to be aggressive, especially with the boards as well.”

The Spurs close out a four-game home stand with a pair of teams against whom they recently lost: the Charlotte Hornets, who were one of the aforementioned one-point losses right after Fox joined the Spurs, and the New Orleans Pelicans, who got them in back to back games in late February.

“Especially dropping two in a row to New Orleans,” Fox shared. “You definitely want to come out there and win those games, but I wouldn't say that they're any different than others. You play 82 games, so you have to figure out to have that same motivation night in and night out.”

With out without Victor Wembanyama.