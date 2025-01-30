The NBA is set to announce the reserves for the NBA All-Star Game a week after the starters were revealed. And Chris Paul isn't letting the opportunity go without touting his San Antonio Spurs superstar teammate Victor Wembanyama.

“I hope the coaches will do right and make sure they put Vic into the game.”

NBA head coaches will select seven All-Star reserves in each the Western and Eastern Conferences: two guards, three front-court players and two additional players at any position. The 14 reserves will join the 10 All-Star starters announced last week to complete the pool.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest. His 3.9 blocks per outing not only lead the league again, they do so by a block and a half per night.

The first pick of the 2023 NBA draft has already been named to the All-Star weekend's Rising Stars Challenge for a second consecutive year. He was not chosen to the All-Star game in the midst of one of the most impressive rookie seasons the league has ever seen.

Chris Paul furthers case for Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

In his first season with Wemby and the Spurs, Paul has the hindsight of suiting up in 12 All-Star Games.

“Just playing for a long time,” the 39-year-old point guard said, “I've had the opportunity to do both, be voted in by the coaches and by the fans.”

Because the game's starters are chosen by a voting method made up 50% from fans, 25% by current players, and 25% by a media panel, he extolled the honor of being selected by the men who lead the 30 teams in the league.

“Of course, it's great to be voted in by the fans. But, if Vic gets voted in by the coaches, that's an honor to be voted in by your peers.”

The All-Star starters were announced when the Spurs were in France as part of week-long trip to Paris for a pair of games vs. the Indiana Pacers. Asked then about his 7-foot-5 teammate's exclusion, Paul admitted he was out of the loop.

“I'm not going to lie to you. I don't know who they are.”

When the 2013 All-Star Game MVP was filled in, he simplified why Wembanyama wasn't selected among this version's first ten.

“It's the fan, it's the fan voting.”

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James made the cut in the Western Conference.

Paul's most recent All-Star game appearance came in 2o22. It marked his second All-Star appearance with the Suns in his second season there. Now in his 20th season, he's also made the annual celebration while with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Thunder. He says it's only a matter of time before the reigning unanimous Rookie of the Year gets his first taste.

“Trust me, he's going to get that fan vote soon. Alright now Paris, what y'all doing. What y'all doing?” he playfully asked as ended his last press conference in France.

For now, he's simply advocating that Wemby make the game, reiterating one final push.

“Y'all coaches, make sure y'all do the right thing and put big fella in that All-Star Game.”