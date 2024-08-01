The San Antonio Spurs have had a good offseason. Regarding NBA Free Agency, they've only added one player via an actual free agent signing of a player that wasn't already on their roster. Generally speaking, though, trades and re-signings are commonly lumped in during the free agency period, which is often synonymous with the offseason. No matter how defined, it turns out that coming to terms with Chris Paul is not only the Silver and Black's top move in NBA Free Agency, but also their best move of the summer.

It's a stretch that's included one of the Spurs' highest draft picks in their history, a trade that returned a solid veteran and several re-signings of young players.

Here's a look at the different ways in which the Spurs have made moves.

Spurs add Stephon Castle in NBA Draft

In taking Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick in June, San Antonio hopes its found a very good player to pair with superstar Victor Wembanyama over the next decade. A point guard, the UConn alum's 6-foot-6 size allows him the versatility to contribute in a number of ways. In a small sample size during Summer League play, Castle flashed aspects of his game that have odds makers predicting he'll win Rookie of the Year. Expect the reigning Big East Player of the Year to get a decent amount of playing time early on.

The Spurs also added Harrison Ingram via the draft. A second rounder, the former North Carolina Tar Heel just signed a Two-Way deal and figures to spend the majority of his rookie season with the G League's Austin Spurs.

Key role players return to San Antonio

In re-signing Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and David Duke, Jr., the Spurs are bringing back players whose upside they like. Bassey slid into Wemby's back-up role before an ACL injury ended his season in December. Since his arrival in March of 2023, “Mamu” has embodied what could be. At 6-foot-10, he can shoot and handle the ball. Fans in the Alamo City envision a great fit next to Wembanyama. The 24-year-old Duke, Jr. is on a Two-Way Contract.

Harrison Barnes bolsters roster

In acquiring Harrison Barnes, the Spurs acquired a player who will get them double-digits and who shoots three pointers at at a nearly 40% clip. Added to the youngest roster in the league, the 12 years of experience for the former Golden State Warrior, Dallas Maverick and Sacramento King will prove as key as his all-around game.

Chris Paul gives Spurs much-needed PG

It all leads to Chris Paul. Save the best for last.

Spurs Hall of Fame Head Coach Gregg Popovich helped convince the future Hall of Fame point guard to join a team led by a player who has the kind of upside rarely seen in basketball history.

In adding the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, four-time All-NBA First Teamer, and 12-time All-Star, the Spurs are pairing Wemby with a player who is going to make him better. Yes, Paul will make the team better. More importantly, he'll make Victor Wembanyama better.

That's a factor that will outlast the 2023-2024 San Antonio Spurs.