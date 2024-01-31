The Wemby hype continues.

The selection of San Antonio Spurs super rookie Victor Wembanyama to the NBA's Rising Stars game served as a no-brainer. His inclusion as an All-Star isn't a certainty, though there are a couple of things of which a couple of Wemby's teammates are certain.

While teammate Devin Vassell isn't entirely confident the top pick in last summer's draft will get a nod when All-Stars are selected Thursday, he has a feeling about what would happen if it goes the other way.

“If he doesn't make the All-Star game, I feel like he's going to say it again. He's going to prove a point and I don't know what their numbers are going to look like after that,” Vassell told ClutchPoints, alluding to comments Wembanyama made, also to ClutchPoints, earlier in the month in response to lagging All-Star votes and not winning Rookie of the Month.

Spurs shoot-around Asked Dev, who used Rising Stars snub as motivation couple years ago, if #Wemby might take same approach if not selected an All-Star… “I feel like he’s going to prove a point. And I don’t know what them numbers are going to look like after that.”⬇️#PorVida pic.twitter.com/NgVjmEd3ik — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 31, 2024

Teammates sound off on Victor Wembanyama's All-Star chances

ClutchPoints also asked Spurs backup point guard Blake Wesley his thoughts on Wemby's chances of making the All-Star game. The second-year Spur didn't hesitate:

“For sure. I believe he should be an All-Star. I'd be happy for him if he is an All-Star. He's going to be an All-Star,” the former Notre Dame star said. “I'm happy for Victor too as he made the Rising Stars as a rookie. I was expecting that.”

Vassell, who's now in his fourth year in the league, answered a little more cautiously regarding the 7-foot-4 phenom's chances this season given the quality of the pool to choose from.

“It's a little bit of both. I'm on his side. He's my teammate and an exceptional talent so I want him to be in the All-Star game but at the end of the day, the league is talented, the Spurs second leading scorer continued. “We're also in the West and there's a lot of talent out there. You look at some at some of the guys who've been in the All-Star game six, seven, eight, nine, ten years, they're almost expected to be in the All-Star game. We'll see what happens.”

“That's a big ask, obviously, coming in as a rookie. That's the type of goals and expectations that I feel like he sets for himself and he's used to.”

Vassell admitted to using a snub for motivation two seasons ago.

“I don't think they like us when it comes to Rising Stars. My second year, I feel like I should've been part of that too and I think that just puts a chip on your shoulder. It did for me, of course,” the former Florida State star revealed, referencing teammate Jeremy Sochan not making that particular game after playing in it as a rookie last year.

Wembanyama leads the Spurs, and all rookies around the league, with 20.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. His 3.1 blocks per contest lead the entire NBA. And yet, he's averaging less than 30 minutes every outing – 28.6 to be exact.

The generational prospect would be the first rookie to reach the NBA All-Star game since Blake Griffin made it as a Los Angeles Clipper in 2010-2011.