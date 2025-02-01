With 3 minutes and 46 seconds left in their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks trailed 131-111 when Giannis Antetokounmpo drove to the basket. Spurs point guard Chris Paul tripped Antetokounmpo on his way to the hoop, drawing a personal foul.

When the buzzer sounded, Antetokounmpo was seen saying “I’m right here,” walked to center court and locked eyes with Paul, who stayed on the Spurs' side of the floor. Neither player moved for several moments, with Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker signaling for Paul to leave the court.

Pat Connaughton and Bucks security positioned themselves in front of Antetokounmpo, while Paul waited to be interviewed by the Spurs' television crew. Eventually, Antetokounmpo made his way off the floor.

Animosity between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul

Antetokounmpo was visibly upset by the play, triggering a tense exchange between the Bucks' Gary Trent Jr. and the Spurs' Jeremy Sochan, with Antetokounmpo expressing his frustration over the foul.

Coaches and security from both teams quickly stepped in to avoid any further escalation, while the referees reviewed the incident to assess if Paul had deliberately slid his feet under Antetokounmpo.

After a brief review, they deemed it a common foul. Back on the Bucks' bench, Antetokounmpo remained visibly frustrated. As he returned to the court, he immediately approached Paul to address the play, prompting another separation between the players.

While it’s unclear whether Paul intentionally tripped Antetokounmpo, the two have a history dating back to their 2021 NBA Finals matchup, which could have influenced the tension. It's possible that lingering animosity from that series is still present.

Milwaukee's unsuccessful road trip

The Bucks wrapped up their first Western Conference road trip of the season with a 1-3 record, falling 144-118 to the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks secured a win in Utah but suffered losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. They now return home briefly for a Sunday night game against Memphis before hitting the road again for a week.

The Bucks (26-20) aimed to capitalize on a struggling Spurs (21-24) team, which had lost eight of their last 10, but instead faced an aggressive, hot-shooting squad that outscored them 74-47 in the second half.

San Antonio displayed a balanced effort, with Victor Wembanyama leading the charge, posting 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Keldon Johnson added 24 points, Stephon Castle contributed 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, Harrison Barnes chipped in 16 points, Devin Vassell scored 12, and Chris Paul finishing with 12.

Milwaukee was paced by its trio of stars: Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 35 points with 14 rebounds and 6 assists; Damian Lillard, who added 22 points and 7 assists; and forward Khris Middleton, who chipped in 21 points. Taurean Prince contributed 13 points, the only other player to score in double figures.