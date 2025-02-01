It's been a big week for San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, who was selected to his first NBA All-Star appearance. With the Milwaukee Bucks in town against the Spurs on Friday, Wembanyama found himself up against two All-Stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. From the get-go, Victor Wembanyama made it clear that he came to play as he had two blocks against Giannis Antetokounmpo on back-to-back possessions.

Both blocks from Victor Wembanyama on Giannis Antetokounmpo came early in the first quarter. On the first possession, Antetokounmpo attempted to get past Wembanyama along the baseline with an up and under move, only to have the first-time All-Star stand his ground and block the shot straight up.

Following a Spurs missed shot, Antetokounmpo caught a pass near the top of the key, hit Wembanyama with a little crossover to get a quick step heading to the basket, only to have Wemby recover and block the shot anyway.

The game between the Spurs and the Bucks was barely in the first quarter at the point, but with the game in the fourth quarter as of publication, the Spurs held a double digit lead over the Bucks. From the first quarter to this point, Wembanyama blocked four more shots giving him a total of six blocks and counting.

He also had 26 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 5-of-11 from the three-point line.

Victor Wembanyama's second season in the NBA

If Wembanyama's rookie season wasn't enough evidence, his second year in the NBA has shown that he is without a doubt a future face of the league and the Spurs' franchise cornerstone. His combination of size and skill is unmatched.

The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama also finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Based on his game against the Bucks, and his defensive body of work in general, it's not hard to imagine him taking home multiple DPOY awards throughout his career.

This season, Wembanyama has appeared in 39 games for the Spurs at a little over 33 minutes per game. He's been averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocked shots with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He is currently leading the league in blocked shots.

In addition to being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, Wembanyama was also named to the Rising Stars Challenge which he took part in last season. However, he opted not to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge this year.