The Milwaukee Bucks (26-19) will conclude their four-game road trip with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (20-24) on Friday night. Ahead of their 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off, the Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton as probable on the latest injury report. Antetokounmpo is managing right patella tendinopathy, while Middleton continues to deal with bilateral ankle injury management.

The Bucks are looking to bounce back from a 125-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on 17-for-24 shooting, but his efforts were not enough to overcome Portland’s strong offensive showing. Middleton struggled to make an impact, going scoreless in 15 minutes while recording just one rebound and one assist.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton’s injury status vs. Spurs

With both players listed as probable, their final availability will likely be determined closer to game time. Antetokounmpo has continued to produce at an elite level this season, averaging a career-high 31.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 60.8% from the field in 39 games. His recent performances have been even more dominant, averaging 36.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his last three outings while shooting 65.2% from the floor.

Middleton, in contrast, has seen a reduced role this season as he works his way back from offseason ankle surgeries. He is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.4% from three across 21 appearances. Since head coach Doc Rivers moved him to the bench, his numbers have slightly dipped, averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 14 games off the bench while shooting 46.3%.

Previous Bucks vs. Spurs matchup

The Bucks and Spurs last met in early January, with Milwaukee securing a 121-105 victory. Antetokounmpo led the way with 25 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, and a block, while Middleton contributed eight points, five rebounds, and three assists, finishing with a team-high plus/minus rating of +20.

With both teams looking to close out their season series on a high note, Milwaukee aims to maintain its positioning in the Eastern Conference standings, while San Antonio seeks to build momentum at home. The Bucks will monitor the health of Antetokounmpo and Middleton leading up to tip-off as they attempt to end their road trip on a strong note.