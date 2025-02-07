Newly added De'Aaron Fox may already rank as a San Antonio Spurs leader. But he's making it clear that he's under no delusion. Victor Wembanyama sets the tone for the Silver and Black.

In the Spurs 126-125 victory vs. the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio took possession with 8.2 seconds left after Trae Young had just tied the game at 125. Out of the ensuing stoppage, Fox and Wemby set up a pick and roll. The eighth year pro passed to his superstar 21-year-old teammate, who drew a foul going to the rim.

Following the game, Fox revealed a snippet of what he shared with Wembanyama right before that final Spurs possession.

“It's funny because I told him in the timeout,” Fox said, “‘You better not kick that ball out. We live or die by what you decide to do.' We definitely live or die by you taking that shot.”

A former NBA All-Star who's averaging 25 points per game this year and has hit at least that average for all but one season since 2020, Fox has every right to believe he should take the last shot of a close game. He won the league's inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award in 2023.

“He maybe doesn’t know it yet, but it goes both ways,” Wembanyama said of his new teammate. “I haven't had the time to show it yet because we just played one game. It's going to go both ways. It's going to be a healthy circle.”

De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama detail first game winning play

Playing in his first game with the Spurs, Fox had the ball in his hands with the game on the line.

“I'd say we walked through the play but we didn't walk through it, it was a great drawn up play,” Fox continued. “I've told those guys regardless of how I'm playing in a game, I draw attention. That's what happened. They put two on me. I don't know if it was miscommunication or if that's what they wanted to do. He rolled and tried to finish strong and got fouled.”

Wembanyama saw the play develop the same way. For his part, though, the All-Star wished he would've taken a different approach once Fox fed him.

“Great play. All about Mitch [Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson],” Wembanyama said. “Great play, I just wish I would've gone to my right hand.”

It worked out in the end for San Antonio. After drawing the foul, the reigning Rookie of the Year hit the first free throw to put the Spurs up 126-125. Because there was 2.1 seconds left on the clock and the Hawks didn't have any timeouts left, Wemby missed the second on purpose and sent Atlanta scrambling.

“You go to the basket strong and you get rewarded,” Fox said of Wembanyama's approach on that last Spurs possession. “He would've knocked down two free throws if we didn't agree on missing that last one, but that's a big-time free throw and that won us the game.”

Wembanyama credited Fox for much of how the game went. His first thoughts on his new teammate could also sum up that last critical Spurs play.

“It's a surprise to nobody, but we all enjoy it,” the 2023 top overall draft pick said of Fox's arrival continued. “He just brings a lot to the table for us.”

The feeling is mutual between San Antonio's two best players.