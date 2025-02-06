The San Antonio Spurs decided that it was time to become more aggressive on the trade market. They decided to swing for the fences, striking a trade with the Sacramento Kings for De'Aaron Fox to give Victor Wembanyama his first All-Star-caliber running mate. And on Wednesday night, Fox's addition bore immediate results, with the Spurs taking a 126-125 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Fox is in the middle of his prime, a blur at the point who pushes the pace at every chance he gets. And he quickly showed how impactful he can be for the Spurs at the point of attack. In his Spurs debut, Fox tallied 24 points on 11-22 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds, 13 assists, and three steals — making history in the process.

According to StatMuse on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fox became the first player in Spurs franchise history to score at least 20 points and record at least 10 assists in his debut for the team.

The Spurs may still be four games below .500 even after their huge win over the Hawks, but the arrival of Fox should mean that more wins are in their imminent future. Fox will make the life of everyone on the team that much easier, and with him and Chris Paul at the controls, Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and company are going to feast.

San Antonio still has some ground to make up in the Western Conference standings; the good news is that their next three games are very winnable as they look to return to .500. Their next three contests will be coming against the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards, and if Fox continues to play as well as he did on Wednesday, then there's no reason to not expect them to take care of business.

De'Aaron Fox trade is Spurs' first step in return to contention

De'Aaron Fox is only 27 years old and right in the middle of his prime, and with the Spurs' most pressing position of need being point guard, he comes in as the perfect addition as they continue their ascent towards the top of the league's totem pole.

Fox, however, should only be step one in their return to the top of the league. The Spurs still have plenty of assets that they can trade in the future for another piece once they decide that the time to go all-in on the Victor Wembanyama core is now.