While others around De'Aaron Fox, the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs may have focused on Fox's return to Northern California for the first time since a February trade sent him to the Alamo City, the eight-year veteran downplayed its impact.

“I haven't. I'm not going to lie to you,” Fox answered when asked how much he had thought about the night leading up.

The Spurs, severely shorthanded since Victor Wembanyama went out of the season, fell to a Kings squad that was also missing very important pieces. Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk did not play in the 127-109 Sacramento victory.

Before the game, the Kings, in a standard practice nowadays when former players return for an initial meeting, played a tribute video for the man they took with the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

It had a mild effect on Fox.

“I wouldn't say I got emotional,” though the 2023 All-Star was quick to add, “It was great. I was here for so long, almost a decade. I really do appreciate it.

De'Aaron Fox reacts to homecoming

While Fox didn't gush about his return to Sacramento, his comments surrounding the trip and the game were largely positive, even though he received some boos.

“I think it was good. I enjoyed my time. I really enjoyed the fans,” the University of Kentucky product said of his seven and a half seasons in Sacramento. “And you cheer for your team, so it was definitely good.”

Because the Kings had already hosted the Spurs this season (a 127-125 San Antonio victory in which Wembanyama notched what would prove his only triple-double this season), Fox's next trip to his former home probably won't occur until next season considering the Spurs are slipping further away from play-in contention.

“I hope I play 10-plus more years. So, I'll be back. I'll be here,” Fox continued. “It's definitely good to get the first one out of the way.”

“At the end of the day, when you change teams at some point you're going to play the team,” he added.

Fox's first trip back presented a night that, even if he didn't pay much mind to, he couldn't totally escape either.

“I knew it would come, but for me it was rather: Are we going to come here on a winning streak or losing streak.”

The setback to the Kings represented a sixth Spurs loss in the nine contests since Wemby went down for the year. Fox hasn't scored more than 20 in any of his last seven games as he battles a finger injury.

“Nah, I haven't made a shot in two weeks, man,” Fox laughed in response to whether the environment, in which some fans booed, played a part in his notching 16 points.

“Nothing sticks out, but just being able to interact with fans, some media members and some of our ushers. I've always done stuff around Christmas for the ushers,” Fox revealed about his first time back in the city where his NBA crew grew up.

“I wouldn't say one sticks out, just all of it together was a warm welcome for sure.”

This seems to encapsulate the feeling on both sides. Perhaps not a love fest, but congenial.