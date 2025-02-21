In what was probably the biggest NBA injury news the league has seen this season, the San Antonio Spurs were left with the reality of moving forward sans Victor Wembanyama. Hours after the team learned that their generational talent would miss the remainder of the year with a blood clot in his right shoulder, they faced a top-heavy Phoenix Suns squad.

Though they were without Wemby on the court, the 2023 first overall draft pick didn't leave them alone for very long.

“That was the first text message after the game,” Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said as he revealed Wembanyama's note to his teammates following a 120-109 victory.

“Great win.”

It was as welcome for Johnson as it was obvious given the win vs. a Kevin Durant led team that's also on the outer edge of the Play-in.

“I feel like we can't wait to have him back, see him smiling,” Johnson said before reiterating, “That was the first text message. As soon as the game ended.”

Victor Wembanyama's short text proves big for Spurs

Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul echoed Johnson's sentiments regarding Wemby's action immediately after the victory vs. a Phoenix team that as of the end of the game had the same number of losses as San Antonio.

“Right after the game, the first text message, you know what I mean,” Paul said, alluding to Wembanyama's outreach.

“His presence, his energy is bigger than what he does on the court. We're going to miss him,” the future Hall of Fame point guard continued.

Expand Tweet

With the loss of their leading scorer, the road to the postseason for a Spurs team that was 12th in the Western Conference at the time of Wemby's diagnosis became tougher.

“Some parts of the season will be better than others,” Johnson said. “Right now, I know we won and it's all highs, but I feel like not having Victor, it didn't feel right.”

Johnson's 15 points vs. Phoenix ranked second on the team behind De'Aaron Fox's 26 (Julian Champagnie also put in 15) in San Antonio's first game after the All-Star Break. It represented a collective effort in which all nine Spurs who played contributed at least eight points. Seven scored in double figures.

“We were playing with that extra motivation. We know when Vic's here, it's a whole [different] level. Such an amazing player and you guys get to see it just on the court,” Johnson added.

But, as Paul mentioned, the loss of their already internationally famous 7-foot-5 center, will be felt away from basketball as well.

“Off the court, he means so much to not only me, but the whole entire team, the staff,” Johnson admitted.

“He's one of the most amazing people to be around, so now that he's not here, it definitely it sucks, but we know that if he was here, this is how he would want it. He would want us playing hard.”

We also know Wembanyama wants his team to know he's still very much with them. Even if it's by text every once in a while.