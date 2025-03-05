Ruled out for the season in late February, Victor Wembanyama continues to be very present among his San Antonio Spurs teammates. The NBA's latest generational talent carved a spot on the bench in the franchise's homecoming from its annual “Rodeo Road Trip.” Teammates De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle maintain the rest of us would've witnessed that sight sooner had it not been for the team's reality through the previous month.

“I feel like y'all would've seen him a lot more if it wasn't for the rodeo,” Castle said.

“I mean, if he could fly, he would,” Fox added, alluding to the blood clots that caused his year to end prematurely.

Though Wemby's injury potentially derailed the Spurs chances of any post-season play, he's not letting that keep him away. Instead, it's had the opposite effect.

Victor Wembanyama still very much connected to the Spurs

News that their biggest star would no longer play came between the All-Star Break in San Francisco, CA and the first of two games in Austin, TX. The Spurs have lost five of their seven games since then including their first contest back from their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

“He wants to be around. He wants to still support his teammates, obviously, doing the limited things that he's able to do,” Fox said.

“When you have someone who's like that – everyone calls him a generational talent, what he's really able to do on the court – being able to be around him to see the type of person that he is and that he truly wants everybody around him to succeed. He’s just a blessing to be around and a great energy to be around,” the newly acquired Spur continued.

When asked if he was surprised to see Wemby at the aforementioned homecoming vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Castle didn't hesitate.

“Not at all, not at all. He's sending texts in the group whenever we're on the road. He's watching every single second of the game, give us feedback, what he thinks. Like I said, just a great person to be around.”

Among the text messages from the 7-foot-5 phenom was the one he sent following the Spurs first game without him – a win vs. the Phoenix Suns.

“We talk to him a lot, after most games,” Fox revealed.

“That's just the kind of person he is,” the rookie from UConn added. “He's not doing that for cameras or views or anything. That's just how he is. He was at our practice the other day, so that doesn't really surprise me.”

In between travels on the road trip, the Spurs saw their superstar teammate when they stopped for a day in San Antonio between games in Houston and Memphis.

“He's still super connected with the team. He's not isolating himself from the guys. I know he wants to be out there, but making himself feel like he's still part of the team,” Fox said.

“It's hard playing without Vic,” Castle admitted.

The Spurs miss having Wembanyama on the floor, but at least he is staying connected with his teammates.