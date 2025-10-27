Three games into his NBA career, Dylan Harper put together an effort that showcased why just about everyone had him slotted as the 2025 second overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs. The former Rutgers star scored 20 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed 6 rebounds in helping lead the Silver and Black to a 118-107 victory vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

The Spurs' pursuit of a 3-0 start didn't start well, though. The Nets pressured San Antonio into several turnovers on their way to a 9-2 lead three minutes in. That's when Harper came in off the bench.

ClutchPoints asked the 6-foot-5 guard if he made a concerted effort to settle things down when he entered the game.

“I was out there playing my game. I think a big thing for me and my development was, how do I handle pressure from college and now,” Harper answered. “And I think I've done a good job of just reading the game.”

The 19-year-old point guard then broke down his approach to ClutchPoints against an aggressive Brooklyn defense.

“If two (defenders) cover me, I'm gonna get off it. And because Vic [Victor Wembanyama], you throw it right up to him, he'll get it no matter what. Or if it's one on one, just take care of the ball and get our whole team set. So that was my mindset coming in.”

Dylan Harper's ‘uncanny' ability

Though Harper's effort against the Nets was the best of his young NBA career, he was good in his first two games as well. He scored 13 points in a victory at the New Orleans Pelicans two nights after outscoring top overall draft pick Cooper Flagg 15 to 10 on opening night.

ClutchPoints asked Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson about Harper's ability to attack the basket and create plays while still playing with a controlled pace, especially as a teenager.

“It's one of his strengths for sure, and it's a hard thing to teach at times,” the Spurs' first-year head coach continued to ClutchPoints. “Some of that uncanny ability to start, stop, change your speeds, while making and processing, making decisions and processing at a high level.”

"I've done a good job of just reading the game…"

-Dylan Harper on setting the #Spurs down today "It's a hard thing to teach…"

Like he did toward the beginning of the contest, Harper helped the Spurs turn the tide in the fourth quarter. The home crowd, having just witnessed their team lose all of a 26-point lead, the 2025 Big 10 Freshman of the Year provided a spark.

“Trying to get my team up. I think when they took the lead, we weren't mad or angry or anything, but I could see the energy go down a little bit,” Harper said.”I know that that's something me and Keldon [Johnson] do big, coming in the game to try to pick the energy up.”

Harper also uttered a common line across team sports in describing his approach as a rookie.

“Make an impact any way I can,” he added. “Try to turn the game around, whether that's picking someone up 94 feet, getting a steal, whether that's passing the ball, whether that's scoring, whatever. Just give my team that kind of push and kind of energy that we needed.”

Spoken like a role player. From a player who's blossoming into anything but.