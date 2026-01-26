On Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs suffered one of their more inexplicable losses of the season with a 104-95 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Things fell apart for the Spurs in the second quarter of this game and went downhill from there, with the team now sitting at 31-15 on the season.

Still, it wasn't a bad night for everyone in attendance, as one fan knocked down a halfcourt shot and won $10,000.

Pelicans guard Jordan Poole couldn't believe what he was seeing, as the ball careened off the shot clock and then fell softly into the net.

A Spurs fan makes the halfcourt shot off the shot clock to win $10,000! Jordan Poole and the ref are stunned! With replays from both the Spurs and Pelicans commentaries https://t.co/wZTUK601k8 pic.twitter.com/Inh7OkLnrb — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 26, 2026

The Spurs could have used some similar shooting luck on a night where they were abysmal on offense, registering just 95 points in the loss. It was a relatively quiet game from superstar Victor Wembanyama, who had 16 points in the defeat, which was remarkable considering he was still the leading scorer for his team.

Overall, the Spurs are still in a good spot on the 2025-26 season, tied for second place in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, some of San Antonio's key players, including younger guards Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, have begun to hit a bit of a wall in recent weeks, which has increased the pressure on Wembanyama to make more things happen.

There are also increasing concerns about the Spurs' ability to perform in clutch moments, as too often, the team relies on heavily contested Wembanyama jumpers to bail them out, as was the case in last week's road loss to the Houston Rockets.

Still, Spurs fans have to be happy with where the team is overall, especially considering the amount of time that Wembanyama has already missed this year due to injury.

San Antonio will next take the court on Wednesday for a rematch against the Rockets.