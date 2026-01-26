The San Antonio Spurs came into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday looking to start a mini-win streak. They were coming off a win against the Utah Jazz after losing to the Houston Rockets. And Victor Wembanyama seemed to be doing his best to get the Spurs another win, finishing off a frantic possession with somewhat of a poster dunk on Pelicans forward Derik Queen.

WEMBY WHAT ON EARTH 🤯👽 pic.twitter.com/aYK8FTwCjh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

The play occurred early in the first quarter when Victor Wembanyama caught a pass from a falling out of bounds Stephon Castle, rose up and threw in what could be characterized as a dunk, right in the face of Derik Queen.

Article Continues Below

The whole play actually began with Wembanyama posting up on Queen on the left block, trying to spin his way past Queen to the basket, and missing a reverse lay-in. Castle grabbed the offensive rebound, was surrounded by Pelicans defenders, and threw the ball to Wembanyama before falling out of bounds. Wembanyama seemingly didn’t actually touch the rim on his shot, he just kind of threw the ball in the basket in front of Queen, who was called for a foul in the process.

It was just one more jaw-dropping play that has become the norm for Wembanyama and his freakish athleticism. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he possess a rare blend of size, length, athleticism and skill. Now in his third season in the NBA, Wembanyama was just selected to his second All-Star appearance, and his first selection as a starter.

He’s appeared in 31 games this season, including 22 starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 blocked shots with splits of 51 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Wembanyama only came off the bench for those nine games as he just come back from a knee injury.