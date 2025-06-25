It's important to note that he may not be there. In fact, Khaman Maluach is likely to be gone well before the 14th pick of the NBA Draft. But the perfect outcome regarding that San Antonio Spurs selection would be landing the former Duke center.

Measuring in as a 7-footer, the South Sudan native would give the Silver and Black a new set of twin towers — though perhaps the most unconventional pair yet thanks to a potential pairing with Victor Wembanyama.

Why Khaman Maluach would fit Spurs well

All accounts indicate the Spurs are going to take Dylan Harper win their first pick of the night at No. 2 overall. That their second- and third-best players occupy much of the same space that Harper would occupy doesn't seem to matter. This is an era in which ‘fit' doesn't seem to matter nearly as much as in years past. Not to mention, Harper is projected to be very good — as in a clearly better prospect than anyone else in the lot not named Cooper Flagg.

That's not the case with Maluach. The Spurs don't have anyone like the 252-pound center whose length and range go beyond his 7-foot frame. Some analysts describe him as a prototypical new-age center prospect.

The former Blue Devil has the athleticism to both protect the rim and switch out and guard a shorter player on the perimeter. Not surprisingly, Maluach is a lob threat offensively. It's part of a game that several who follow closely say has tons of upside. Some teams point to a jumper they think can realistically improve. After all, he is just 18 years old.

Taking in stride that Maluach has traits that weren't fully utilized or fleshed out at Duke, there's reason to believe he would work well with Wemby. Their skill sets don't truly overlap. Wemby is extremely effective from the outside while Maluach, thanks in part to a rawness, is most effective around the basket right now. Wembanyama can pass and create while Maluach can finish. Defensively, Maluach can pick up a threat at the 3-point line, while Wemby can handle any player coming into the lane. What they can both do is block shots in the lane.

It could prove a complementary and versatile pairing.

How Maluach, Wemby would differ from towers of the past

While Houston Rockets greats Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon each featured skills the other didn't have, they were both big men who did their damage in the paint. Same goes for the Spurs' legendary set of twin towers. Though Tim Duncan was better on the block than David Robinson, both were at their best around the basket. The difference between the two pairings came in that one was more athletic than the other or one had better footwork than the other.

Asked Duke stars Kon Knueppel & Khaman Maluach their initial thoughts on SA Maluach: 7’2″, w/7'6" length, 18 yrs

Knueppel: 19 yrs, can shoot/athletic

Both project in lottery "…it's chill"

"…I really do like it" Full answers⬇️#Spurs have two first round picks this summer pic.twitter.com/xSaBRaqWTx — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The gap between Wembanyama and Maluach is wider. It's the difference between two types of players. Maluach doesn't need the ball. Given that the Spurs are set to feature DeAaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper alongside Wemby appears to fit just fine.

Again, Malauch likely won't be there at No. 14. But the Spurs are rumored to be a team that could trade that pick. Could they move up to land the Duke product? If the price is right, this would make a lot of sense.