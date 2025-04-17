Neither Gregg Popovich nor the San Antonio Spurs have ruled out a return to the bench for the 2025-26 campaign and beyond after he missed the majority of the 2024-25 season due to a minor stroke he suffered back in November. With the Spurs season now over, Mitch Johnson, the man who replaced the Hall of Fame coach this past year, said nothing has changed in regard to the team's view of Popovich's status.

“This organization is still prioritizing Pop's health and in time he will do what he needs to do and make decisions,” Johnson said during his end of the season interview with local media. “That would go through this organization on very many levels.”

The Spurs hoped Popovich would return this season. Both the winningest coach in league history and the organization said as much. The latest has Popovich hoping for a return next season. For his part, Johnson said he no longer considers himself the acting head coach.

“No, I don't look at it like that just in terms of we don't have any games,” the 38-year-old assistant revealed.

“At that point I think it's just we have a plan,” he continued. “We have an offseason regiment that we do as a group and we've always done that as a group. And our job will be to get these guys as good as we can and improve as much as they can until next.”

Mitch Johnson reflects amid uncertainty surrounding Gregg Popovich

A Spurs assistant previously sitting behind the likes of Tim Duncan – who took on a bench role as a solid for Popovich – and Becky Hammon, Johnson was thrust into the head job ahead of the Spurs sixth game this season.

“It's been a heck of an experience,” the Seattle, Washington native said.

“There's no way to predict probably any season in this league. It's too long, too much stuff happens, too many circumstances. But for me the experience has been one of one for a ton of reasons and that will stay with me forever and I'm forever grateful for that.”

The mild stroke that Popovich suffered sent the franchise into a place it hadn't been since 1996. That's when the longest tenured coach in the NBA inserted himself as head coach as the team's general manager.

“Similar, I think, to what I was talking about the players is you don't always know when your opportunity will arrive or in what shape or form,” Johnson admitted.

“When I took the opportunity to join the Austin Spurs over nine years ago I had no idea that opportunity was in front of me,” Johnson continued. “And so, it's sometimes funny how your journey takes you and sometimes the biggest moments can come from the least likely spots. And I think the biggest thing that I would just say again is the experience is hard to even quantify and put into words.”

Johnson moved from Austin to the big club in 2019, where he's been ever since. The uncertainty of his role is tied to the uncertainty around Popovich. What is certain, though, is what this past year meant to the Stanford alum.

“The support has been just as overwhelming at times from the organization, the city, the fans, the players,” Johnson said. “And I think that I've learned a lot about myself in terms of just being able to have to stand up and go through some small storms along the way and come out on the other side.”