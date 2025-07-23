The wait is allegedly over for San Antonio Spurs fans. In the Silver and Black's latest reported move in NBA Free Agency, they have agreed to a two-way NBA contract with Summer League star David Jones-Garcia, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

David Jones-Garcia – All-Summer League first team breakout guard – has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Deirunas Visockas and Guillermo Bermejo of Gersh Sports tell ESPN. Jones-Garcia starred for the Spurs this month (22 PPG, 6 RPG, 53% on 3s). pic.twitter.com/OPJZAQVwFH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

It caps a stretch in which Spurs supporters were hankering for the club to sign Garcia-Jones, who earlier on the same day was named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team.

The deal comes as no surprise to his head coach this summer.

“He's phenomenal,” Mike Noyes said of Garcia-Jones. “He belongs on an NBA court. I've probably said it three or four times. His efficiency is what was most impressive. We knew he could score, but how efficiently he did it for us was fantastic.”

David Jones-Garcia reflects on San Antonio Spurs experience

The Summer Spurs' leading scorer at 22 points per game, Jones-Garcia shot 53% from 3-point land. He also averaged six rebounds per contest.

Article Continues Below

“Make the right decision every time and then just shoot more catch-and-shoot shots,” is how the 23-year-old guard answered in San Francisco when asked what the team had asked of him this summer.

“Be more focused on defense,” he added.

Jones-Garcia led the Spurs in all but one of their eight games during summer competitions. He paced the squad with 18, 25, and 25 points in the California Summer Classic. He then put up 24, 21, 28, 12 and 23 in Las Vegas. The game in which he scored 12 not only represented the team's only loss in Vegas (to the Charlotte Hornets), it also marked the only night in which Jones-Garcia didn't pace the squad in points.

“I've said it before, he deserves any, every penny he's going to get from this,” Noyes continued following the team's final game. “He's going to get an NBA deal, whether it's a two-way or a roster deal.”

“Ever since I got to San Antonio, they've welcomed me with open arms,” Jones-Garcia said in the midst of the games. “I'm trying to do my best to help the team win as many games as we can.”

The Spurs now hope he can do the same for the main club in 2025-26.