The San Antonio Spurs have been rolling recently, having defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder three times in a two-week stretch, before falling back to Earth with a recent home loss to the Utah Jazz. Victor Wembanyama is still on a minutes restriction on the heels of his return from injury, coming off the bench for the Spurs as he gets back into game shape.

One person who can't believe that Wembanyama is OK with coming off the bench is former Boston Celtics wing Paul Pierce, who weighed in on the situation during an appearance on the No Fouls Given podcast.

“The man is a sixth man right now. How are you coming off the bench? How are you accepting that?” wondered Pierce, per NBACentral on X, formerly Twitter. “Why are you accepting coming off the bench right now? I'm not even accepting that.”

“I've never seen a superstar of his magnitude accept coming off the bench for multiple games,” he added.

While some players in Wembanyama's position might take issue with coming off the bench for multiple games in a row, it speaks to the former number one overall pick's selflessness that he is still fine with that role, despite having been back in the lineup after the injury for over two weeks now.

Meanwhile, the Spurs as a whole are rolling, currently sitting at 23-8 ahead of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The Spurs are number two in the Western Conference, 3.5 games behind the Thunder for first place, and a game up on the Denver Nuggets, who are in third.

As Wembanyama's minutes continue to increase in the coming weeks, the Spurs' win percentage should only continue to go up.

In any case, the Spurs and Cavaliers are slated to tip off on Monday at 8:00 pm ET from San Antonio.