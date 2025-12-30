Victor Wembanyama connected with Stephon Castle for an incredible highlight as the Area 51 duo during the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Wembanyama and Castle are going through their second season together on the Spurs. They formed the Area 51 nickname as a direct reference to combining their respective jersey numbers, developing incredible chemistry as a 1-2 punch in the team's offense.

The duo showed off their teamwork once again during San Antonio's matchup against Cleveland. The Cavaliers turned the ball over as Castle went on the fast break and lobbed the ball off the backboard. He did that as Wembanyama was in pursuit, catching the ball and throwing down the ferocious two-handed dunk.

⚠️ AREA 51 ⚠️ Stephon Castle off the backboard to Wemby!pic.twitter.com/qcY2omGUZg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Cavaliers

Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle continue to make strides as a potent duo. However, their efforts weren't enough as the Spurs lost 113-101 to the Cavaliers.

Article Continues Below

The game was close throughout the first three quarters as San Antonio led 78-76. However, their defensive structure collapsed as Cleveland scored 37 points in the fourth period, something that the hosts weren't able to keep up with.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement, and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Cavaliers prevailed in all three categories by making 13 3-pointers, creating 29 assists and limiting their turnovers to just 14. It wasn't the same for the Spurs as they made seven triples, dished out 21 assists and turned the ball over 18 times.

Five players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the loss, including Wembanyama. He led the way with a stat line of 26 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 7-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Castle came next with 15 points and eight assists, De'Aaron Fox had 14 points and three assists, Dylan Harper put up 11 points and four rebounds, while Luke Kornet provided 10 points and nine rebounds.

San Antonio fell to a 23-9 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets by one game and Houston Rockets by two games while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by four games.

The Spurs will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the New York Knicks on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. ET.